Vidya Balan’s Shakuntala Devi set to release on July 31

Vidya Balan will be essaying the portion of mathematician Shakuntala Devi in the future biopic. The actress has previously shot for the movie and is now prepping for the electronic release of it. Nowadays, the makers of the movie produced a promo in which Vidya is witnessed conversing into the digital camera and inquiring the viewers to do rough calculations. On the other hand, in the finish she reveals that all the calculations equivalent to 31072020, which is 31.07.2020 the release day of the movie. Shakuntala Devi will release digitally and will be streaming from July 31st this 12 months.

Vidya’s glance in the movie has previously grabbed a good deal of interest and now with the new promo out, it’ll certainly be harder for the viewers to wait around for this very long. We can not wait around to enjoy Vidya impress us with her performing chops when all over again, what about you?