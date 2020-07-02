Vidya Balan, Richa Chadha, Sonakshi Sinha and more provide 20,000 PPE kits to frontline workers

The coronavirus pandemic has set the life of frontline workers at danger. The clinical workers is uncovered to the virus daily. The only way they can be saved protected is with a consistent provide of PPE kits. Getting the initiative to support the clinical workers, celebs like Vidya Balan, Dia Mirza, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal, and Vir Das arrived ahead to provide in excess of 20,000 PPE kits to frontline workers.

This initiative is in collaboration with producer and photographer Atul Kasbekar. It also has names like Harbhajan Singh and Harsha Bhogle connected with it. The group despatched out the PPE kits to in excess of fifty hospitals throughout the nation and produced positive that our clinical workers is consistently geared up with protecting equipment.

The actors also set with each other a online video expressing gratitude for the relentless operate the clinical workers has been executing for months now. Examine it out down below.