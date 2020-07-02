Vanilla Ice’s Texas concert plans come to a halt over coronavirus concerns

Vanilla Ice has indefinitely postponed a Texas concert that experienced drawn intense criticism because of to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 1990s rapper with the strike solitary “Ice Ice Baby” experienced been scheduled to enjoy a lakeside concert just exterior Austin on Friday, but he resolved to postpone until eventually a afterwards day, the proprietor of the cafe internet hosting the exhibit mentioned Thursday.

Barrett Brannam mentioned Vanilla Ice, whose actual identify is Robert Van Winkle, resolved not to enjoy due to the fact of concerns for he wellness of his followers and himself. Brannam mentioned he didn’t know when the exhibit will be rescheduled.

“Hard to say. Could be later this summer or not until next summer. We don’t now how long this virus will be around,” Brannam mentioned.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott very last 7 days shut down bars and golf equipment in an exertion to halt what he named a “massive spread” of the coronavirus. But the Emerald Level Bar & Grill is nonetheless open up and internet hosting dwell new music due to the fact it is a cafe and performances can acquire area exterior.

The Vanilla Ice exhibit drew common awareness — and criticism — when the rapper posted about it on social media Wednesday. Only 84 tickets experienced been marketed ahead of the on the net ticket broker suspended income, Brannam mentioned.

“I take the coronavirus serious. But we can’t live in a bubble,” the rapper tweeted ahead of canceling Thursday. “I think at this point we all understand the severity of it. (P)ractice social distancing and wear a mask. This is an outside venue, Fourth of July on the lake with fireworks. Plenty of room for distancing.”

The rapper’s administration organization didn’t promptly reply to messages searching for remark.

Brannam mentioned he hadn’t come beneath any force to terminate the exhibit from point out or neighborhood governments but he has been swamped with phone calls of grievances.

The performer performed the very same location very last 12 months in entrance of one,800 individuals and is booked for the holiday break weekend for the upcoming two many years, Brannam mentioned. Friday’s concert was booked in 2019, he mentioned.

“I didn’t know about COVID when I booked this show. Nobody did,” Brannam mentioned.

Brannam mentioned the rapper experienced dedicated to inquiring followers to don masks and comply with suitable social distancing recommendations. The location will examine patrons’ temperatures at the entrance and will give a mask to everyone who desires just one, he mentioned.

The cafe has been internet hosting dwell new music performances considering that it reopened in May possibly. Brannam mentioned no just one complained until eventually it was a Vanilla Ice concert. There are reveals scheduled for Saturday and Sunday as properly.

Brannam mentioned he postponed impending live shows by Coolio and Tone Loc upcoming weekend due to the fact he would not shed income.

“Vanilla Ice, he’s poised for people to poke fun at. Nobody was saying anything until he made his post. That’s when everything went crazy,” Brannam mentioned. “I’m the most hated person on the planet right now over a Vanilla Ice show.”

