‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Kristen Doute: I Reached Out To Faith Stowers

Vanderpump Policies star Kristen Doute has claimed that she has attained out to previous co-star Faith Stowers right after getting fired for the display for racism.

Kristen, together with previous co-star Stassi Schroeder, ended up fired right after they known as the cops on Faith for a criminal offense did not dedicate.

Kristen suggests she attained out to Faith but that Faith did not want to speak to her about the incident even with her making an attempt to get to out numerous occasions.

“There was this article on Daily Mail where there was an African American lady,” Faith stated for the duration of a reside session with MTV star Candace Rice. “I guess this woman was robbing people. And they called the cops and said it was me. This is like, a true story. I heard this from actually Stassi during an interview. It was just funny because they thought it was me because it was a Black woman with a weave. So they just assumed it would be me, and they called the cops on me.”