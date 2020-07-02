US Masters winner Horton Smith’s name removed from award

The PGA of The usa is renaming its Horton Smith Award immediately after a critique of record unveiled Smith defended the Caucasian-only membership clause when he served as PGA president in the early 1950s.

The PGA of The usa board voted to rename it the PGA Qualified Improvement Award. It honours a PGA member for remarkable contributions to expert training.

“In renaming the Horton Smith Award, the PGA of America is taking ownership of a failed chapter in our history that resulted in excluding many from achieving their dreams of earning the coveted PGA member badge and advancing the game of golf,” PGA President Suzy Whaley explained.

Horton Smith on the way to successful the 1934 US Masters. (Getty)

“We need to do all we can to ensure the PGA of America is defined by inclusion. Part of our mission to grow the game is about welcoming all and bringing diversity to the sport.”

The Caucasian-only clause was portion of the PGA bylaws from 1934 until eventually it eventually was rescinded in 1961. Smith was president of the PGA of The usa from 1952 to 1954.

Smith is a two-time Masters winner — he gained the initially match performed at Augusta Nationwide in 1934 — who completed his profession with 32 victories. He was inducted into the Entire world Golfing Corridor of Fame in 1990. He also acquired in 1962 the Bob Jones Award, the maximum honour from the USGA.