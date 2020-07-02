Uber driver: Uber extends mask requirement for drivers, riders, launches new campaign – Latest News

Uber Systems Inc has prolonged indefinitely a requirement for motorists and riders on its system to dress in a encounter masking or mask and introduced a new campaign online video to teach consumers about the coverage.

The firm commenced demanding masks on Might 18 and on Wednesday prolonged the coverage, which was at first slated to operate out at the conclusion of June.

“Extending our ‘No Mask, No Ride’ policy is the right thing to do. We want to send a clear message to everyone using Uber that we all have a role to play to keep each other safe,” Uber claimed in a assertion.

A spokesman claimed not placing an expiration day for the coverage was intentional as the firm ongoing to keep track of the circumstance and the unfold of the novel coronavirus.

Uber’s stance will come as U.S. bacterial infections surge and the discussion more than community overall health steps and putting on a mask has taken on a partisan tone in the United States.

The firm in a new campaign online video displaying Uber motorists and food items shipping and delivery personnel claimed putting on a mask was a way to thank them for their vital solutions through months of lockdown.

Given that the requirement took outcome in Might, Uber motorists have essential to just take a selfie to confirm they are putting on a mask just before beginning get the job done. A firm government in Might claimed Uber was hunting into creating a comparable characteristic to confirm riders’ compliance with the coverage.

An Uber spokesman on Wednesday claimed there had been no updates on the rider characteristic, but that Uber ongoing to search into the choice.

The firm claimed it has finished some 50 million mask detections with motorists and shipping and delivery individuals and finished a lot more than 100 million journey-hail outings due to the fact Might 18.

