Uber adds another independent director to its board: Flex CEO Revathi Advaithi

Uber has a new, independent board member, displays a new SEC submitting: CEO Revathi Advaithi of 51-12 months-previous Flex, which is amid the world’s most significant digital companies and competes versus Taiwan’s Foxconn Technologies.

Advaithi, a mechanical engineer who grew up in India with 4 sisters, was appointed to the prime career in February of final 12 months soon after shelling out around 10 several years with the digital production firm Eaton, wherever she was COO and oversaw its world-wide electrical organization.

Just before that, she put in 6 several years as a VP at Honeywell.

Advaithi arrived to the career at a challenging time. Particularly, Flex after counted amid its greatest buyers the Chinese firm Huawei, for which it presented deal expert services for goods like smartphones and 5G foundation stations. But the U.S. authorities final 12 months banned U.S. corporations — and non-U.S. corporations with a lot more than 25% American factors in their goods — from performing organization with Huawei soon after it was considered a nationwide safety threat.

In truth, Flex, which right now enjoys a market place cap of $five billion, observed its shares investing in the large teenagers in 2018, but they’d fallen to all over $10 a share prior to Advaithi was introduced aboard, and they have mainly remain there due to the fact.

Advaithi is presently Uber’s 3rd feminine director. In February, it declared that Mandy Ginsberg experienced been appointed to the board. GInsberg was CEO of the relationship application firm Match Team right up until January of this 12 months, reportedly stepping down from the position soon after a twister strike her household in Dallas and she independently underwent medical procedures. (Publicly traded Match Team was previously anticipated at the time to be spun absent from its vast majority shareholder, IAC, a maneuver that was finished yesterday.)

In 2017, Uber also appointed then Nestlé govt Wan Ling Martello to its board. Martello remaining Nestlé in 2018.

Entrepreneur Arianna Huffington was the 1st female introduced into Uber’s boardroom back again in 2016 by then CEO Travis Kalanick. She remaining her seat final 12 months, citing the expansion of her media firm, Prosper World wide, as the cause for her departure.

Advaithi started her profession in the U.S. many years in the past as a store flooring supervisor in Shawnee, Oklahoma. She took about as Flex CEO final 12 months when its longtime main, Michael McNamara, resigned to sign up for the undertaking funds company Eclipse.