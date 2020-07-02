Twitter Drags Terry Crews Over ‘Black Lives Better’ Tweet

Twitter when yet again took time out to drag actor Terry Crews soon after he posted a absurd tweet criticizing the #BlackLivesMatter tweet — warning that it cannot convert into #BlackLivesBetter.

“If you are a child of God, you are my brother and sister. I have family of every race, creed and ideology,” he tweeted Tuesday. “We must ensure #blacklivesmatter doesn’t morph into #blacklivesbetter.”

His tweet was so absurd that even Bernice A. King, the daughter of slain civil legal rights activist, Martin Luther King Jr. — couldnt enable but soar into the argument.

“We’re so far from that bridge, Terry,” she tweeted in reaction. “#BlackLivesMatter is, in part, a rallying cry and a protest slogan to galvanize people into doing the justice work needed to derail the deaths, dehumanization and destruction of Black lives that racism causes. Justice is not a competition.”

He retweeted and agreed with her tweet — but the problems was by now carried out.