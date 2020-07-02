Twitter Drags Terry Crews Over ‘Black Lives Better’ Tweet

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
2

Twitter when yet again took time out to drag actor Terry Crews soon after he posted a absurd tweet criticizing the #BlackLivesMatter tweet — warning that it cannot convert into #BlackLivesBetter.

“If you are a child of God, you are my brother and sister. I have family of every race, creed and ideology,” he tweeted Tuesday. “We must ensure #blacklivesmatter doesn’t morph into #blacklivesbetter.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR