Twitch appears to ban SayNoToRage after harassment allegations

Twitch appears to have banned SayNoToRage, a well-liked Future streamer, after a number of females stated that he harassed them or touched them with out consent.

Their tales performed a substantial part in kicking off the modern wave of harassment and assault allegations from Twitch streamers and other users of the gaming sector. Twitch stated previous 7 days that it would acquire the allegations critically and situation long term bans in some scenarios. SayNoToRage has denied the allegations.

The Twitch website page for SayNoToRage disappeared Thursday afternoon, suggesting he experienced been banned. A 2nd streamer, Papa_Chau, who experienced allegations of psychological abuse manufactured from him much more than a 12 months in the past, appears to have been banned this afternoon, as well.

Twitch stated it would get started issuing long term bans as it seemed into the allegations

Twitch declined to remark or affirm the bans. A spokesperson referred The Verge to a website publish issued previous 7 days, in which the organization stated it was examining allegations “as quickly as possible” and would “begin issuing permanent suspensions in line with our findings immediately.”

SayNoToRage originally issued an apology, expressing “the things that I did were unacceptable.” This early morning, he adopted up with an hourlong movie professing the allegations ended up “false, embellished, and some completely fabricated.” The Verge has achieved out to SayNoToRage for remark.

This is the newest in a sequence of significant-profile bans — or probably bans — from Twitch. The provider appeared to suspend Dr Disrespect, 1 of its most well-liked streamers, previous 7 days (even though it has still to affirm that ban), and on Monday, the provider briefly banned President Trump for remarks manufactured through a modern rally.

Many scaled-down streamers ended up banned previous 7 days subsequent the allegations, Polygon documented.