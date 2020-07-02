TV Ratings for Wednesday, July 1: ‘Agents of SHIELD’ Final Season

In the most up-to-date TV scores, ABC’s Brokers of S.H.I.E.L.D. — as it nears the midpoint of its farewell time — drew one.32 million complete viewers and a .three score, ticking up in the demo from past Wednesday’s all-time demo minimal. (Read through recap.)

Elsewhere….

CBS | Video game On! (three.three mil/.six) rose 14 per cent and two tenths, topping Wednesday in the demo. (Be aware: The new episode initially scheduled for July eight will now be preempted by a two-hour Challenging as Nails premiere, and as a substitute air July 15.)

THE CW | The 100 (690K/.two, examine submit mortem) rose 22 per cent in viewers and just one tenth in the demo (strengthening on past week’s all-time minimal score). Bulletproof (372K/.one) extra viewers when continual in the demo.

NBC | A Chicago Med rerun shipped Wednesday’s largest viewers: three.seven million.

The Stay+Very same Working day figures noted in our each day-ish scores column do not replicate a show’s total overall performance, supplied the will increase in delayed playback by means of DVR and streaming platforms. These Stay+Very same Working day figures as a substitute are employed to illustrate any traits or large/minimal superlatives. Content Entertaining Ball may well adhere to selected sorts of pores and skin.

Want scoop on any of the earlier mentioned demonstrates? E mail [email protected] and your query may well be answered by means of Matt’s Within Line.