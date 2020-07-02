TSR Positive Images: 21 Savage Launches Online Financial Literacy Program For The Youth

Rapper 21Savage and his basis “Leading by Example” have partnered with @chime to provide fiscal literacy to young children.

Originally designed in 2018, 21 Savage’s Financial institution Account method will staff up with the cellular banking support, giving free of charge on the web methods for the youth to make and help you save funds. “I feel like it’s important more than ever to give our next generation the tools to succeed in life,” he explained in a assertion.

The method is also functioning in conjunction with EverFi, an instruction technologies system. In addition, the rapper has also teamed up Mayor #KeishaLanceBottoms to offer tablets and wi-fi for the metropolis of Atlanta.