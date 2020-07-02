Trump Says Black Lives Matter Painting On Street Would Be ‘Symbol Of Hate’

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
3

President Trump was upset when he received wind of New York Metropolis Mayor Monthly bill de Blasio’s to paint “Black Lives Matter” on Fifth Avenue reverse Trump Tower, contacting the portray a “symbol of hate.”

“This will further antagonize New York’s Finest, who LOVE New York & vividly remember the horrible BLM chant, ‘Pigs In A Blanket, Fry ‘Em Like Bacon,'” Trump wrote. “Maybe our GREAT Police, who have been neutralized and scorned by a mayor who hates & disrespects them, won’t let this symbol of hate be affixed to New York’s greatest street. Spend this money fighting crime instead!”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR