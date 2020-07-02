President Trump was upset when he received wind of New York Metropolis Mayor Monthly bill de Blasio’s to paint “Black Lives Matter” on Fifth Avenue reverse Trump Tower, contacting the portray a “symbol of hate.”

“This will further antagonize New York’s Finest, who LOVE New York & vividly remember the horrible BLM chant, ‘Pigs In A Blanket, Fry ‘Em Like Bacon,'” Trump wrote. “Maybe our GREAT Police, who have been neutralized and scorned by a mayor who hates & disrespects them, won’t let this symbol of hate be affixed to New York’s greatest street. Spend this money fighting crime instead!”

DeBlasio feels in another way:

“It’s an important message to the whole nation, and obviously we want the president to hear it because he’s never shown respect for those three words,” he explained for the duration of a modern job interview.

“When he hears Black Lives Matter, he presents a horrible, negative reality of something that doesn’t exist, and he misses the underlying meaning that we’re saying we have to honor the role of African-Americans in our history and in our society.”