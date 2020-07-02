Tri-State Area Expands List Of States Forced To Quarantine

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

The Tri-State Area is now doubling the amount of states on the quarantine purchase checklist — which means that if folks are touring in point out from any of the states on the checklist — they will be compelled to quarantine for 14 times.

The governors of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut introduced all introduced the information on Tuesday. Figures have been spiking given that a number of states throughout the state arrived out of lockdown.

