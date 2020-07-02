Tri-State Area Expands List Of States Forced To Quarantine

The Tri-State Area is now doubling the amount of states on the quarantine purchase checklist — which means that if folks are touring in point out from any of the states on the checklist — they will be compelled to quarantine for 14 times.

The governors of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut introduced all introduced the information on Tuesday. Figures have been spiking given that a number of states throughout the state arrived out of lockdown.

“As an increasing number of states around the country fight significant community spread, New York is taking action to maintain the precarious safety of its phased, data-driven reopening,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo stated.

“We’ve set metrics for community spread just as we’ve set metrics for everything the state does to fight COVID-19, and eight more states have reached the level of spread required to qualify for New York’s travel advisory, meaning we will now require individuals traveling to New York from those states to quarantine for 14 days.”

You can verify out the checklist down below.

Alabama

Arkansas

Arizona

California (new)

Florida

Ga (new)

Iowa (new)

Idaho (new)

Louisiana (new)

Mississippi (new)

North Carolina

Nevada (new)

South Carolina

Tennessee (new)

Texas

Utah