Tory Lanez was caught partying with Future’s Baby Mama – Eliza Reign !!

Future’s newborn Eliza Reign was captured in a celebration movie with Tory Lanez this 7 days.

In the clip, Eliza is noticed at the rapper’s home. – which appeared to turn out to be a nightclub – and Eliza can be noticed grinding an additional lady as Lanez cheers them on from the sidelines.

In December, a buddy of Eliza entered Instagram Are living to assert that Eliza and Lanez had been sleeping with each other.

In accordance to the buddy, Eliza turned expecting on goal, regardless of the truth that she and Long run only experienced a relaxed connection. The buddy described: “[Eliza] and Long run were not in a connection, he just identified as her when he was in city to crush her. “

She ongoing, “When she and Long run started off obtaining sexual intercourse without having a condom, [Eliza] took fertility tablets. “

The buddy afterwards claimed that Lanez could have possibly been the father of her son, but a DNA exam cleared up the confusion far more not long ago. The movie has been taken from YouTube.

Eliza denied the promises.