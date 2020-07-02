The 2020 Significant League Baseball season obtained strike challenging when the coronavirus pandemic shuttered sporting activities throughout The united states in March.

With the NHL and NBA established to complete the 2019-20 seasons, baseball is searching to start off theirs with opening working day getting position July 23 or 24.

Now that the American Legion-type summertime plan established, just one participant could benefit from the limited season’s distinctive rules: Tim Tebow. Certainly, Tebow is even now an outfielder in the New York Mets corporation. With the cancellation of all minimal league game titles this calendar year, his greatest hope to participate in professional ball is if he receives the phone to Citi Industry.

Even although Tebow is not presently on the Mets’ 60-guy pool roster, he could even now get referred to as up if required — although his probabilities are slender to none, with slender possessing just one foot out the doorway.

The only cause we could see this come about is owing to the specified hitter currently being authorized for use in the National League. Baseball purists are upset about the alterations commissioner Rob Manfred has manufactured in excess of the many years, but looking at Tebow participate in MLB game titles would be a pleasure.

If I ended up a betting guy, and with sporting activities betting legalized in this article in Colorado, I would make certain to place some coin down on a initial recreation homer from Tebow in 2020. Just never wager on Tebow participating in in the industry, as he is not acknowledged for his glove. The previous Heisman Trophy winner appears to be like like Magellan devoid of a map in the outfield.

With the season by now misplaced, #Tebow2020 could not be a undesirable plan for the Metropolitans.

— Jeff Bailey,

If you delight in the Denver Athletics Omelette, convey to a buddy it is straightforward to signal up in this article for our everyday sporting activities roundup. If you have any issues or recommendations, strike me up on Twitter @joenguyen or by e-mail.

Question The Gurus

+ Broncos Mailbag: Have a issue about the crew? Question Ryan O’Halloran in this article.

+ Nuggets Mailbag: Have a issue about the crew? Question Mike Singer in this article.

+ Avs Mailbag: Have a issue about the crew? Question Mike Chambers in this article.

+ Rockies Mailbag: Have a issue about the crew? Question Patrick Saunders in this article.