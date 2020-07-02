Thirsty Investors Send Lemonade Soaring, Up 130% from IPO List Price By .com

© .



By Christiana Sciaudone

.com — Thirsty traders despatched Lemonade Inc. (NYSE:)larger in its initial working day of buying and selling on Thursday, driving its cost up by 130% to much more than $67.

The on-line property insurance policy company, which has gained big funding from SoftBank, opened at $50.06 and traded as large as $63.87 following pricing at $29.

LMND jumped 120% following elevating $319 million in its original community supplying in New York. SoftBank maintains an nearly 22% stake in the firm, which marketed 11 million shares at $29 just about every on Wednesday following advertising and marketing them at $26 to $28 just about every.

Very last calendar year, SoftBank led a $300 million funding spherical in Lemonade, which has still to convert a earnings.