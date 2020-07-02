The Twilight Zone Season 2 Easter Eggs

Welcome again to The Twilight Zone! All 10 episodes of Season 2 are now streaming on CBS All Entry, and supporters are in for a ton of surprises and chills this time all around. Episodes array from pure sci-fi intrigue, with plenty of alien invaders and murderous monsters, to supernatural surprises, with head-visitors, cursed cash, time loops, and additional.

The episodes are also stuffed with the variety of Easter eggs supporters of the sequence have appear to count on, like winks to vintage episodes of the original The Twilight Zone, nods to the late, fantastic creator Rod Serling, and winks to other episodes in the new sequence.

Simply click by way of to see which Easter eggs we have noticed so considerably from The Twilight Zone Season 2.