The price of influence: why brands increasingly favour influencer marketing

Social media influencers are reworking the world of marketing as we all know it. As they proceed to multiply, and achieve belief amongst their followers, they’ve additionally turn out to be an integral half of how brands attain customers.

Bassam Aseel, Managing Director of marketing firm 971 argues that we at the moment are very a lot within the age of influencer marketing.

“Influencer marketing has higher reach versus its traditional counterparts. Let’s say we’re running a TV commercial that runs on TV for one month. You can get one influencer that will do one post that will reach the same number of people at a fraction of the price in the lower and the less period of . ROI stands for return on investment. Influencer marketing generates 11 times better ROI than traditional market marketing efforts.”

Brands are set to spend 13.four Billion euros on influencer campaigns by 2022. Round 79% of entrepreneurs favour instagram over different platforms.

‘Attain’ vs ‘Area of interest’

There are two important classes for influencers – ‘attain’ describes these with giant followings and ‘niche’ is for these with smaller, extra specialised and engaged communities.

Brands at the moment are trying past the massive names just like the Kardashians to extra area of interest influencer-types together with: kidfluencers, micro-influencers and even digital influencers.

Dubai is named a hub for influencers. It is younger inhabitants, with a mean age of 33 may be very energetic on social media. Meaning influencer marketing is extremely efficient.

Within the UAE 72% of respondents to a 2019 BPG Group survey bought a model or ate someplace after listening to about it from an influencer. Whereas 71% tried a service and 57% travelled to a selected vacation spot as a result of of influencers mentioning them.

“This audience is a very, very digital savvy, very digital literate. And so consequently of course our marketing strategy and communication strategy value at its right level and social media influencers, in particular, within this ecosystem of the digital world have given a window to the brand that is extremely important,” says Vincent Reynes, Managing Director of Bulgari within the MEA area.

“The affinity with the brand, with the DNA of the brand, is something that is for us extremely important. And hence, when we choose, we always balance the quantity, which is the number or numbers of followers, likers, what have you. And at the same , the quality of the platform they are running. And, of course, their personality,” he provides.

The significance of being choosy

It’s additionally vital for influencers to be selective about which brands they select to advertise.

“I usually work with brands that I trust. And when I find a brand that I trust, I like to have a long partnership with them. I don’t work with brands that I don’t like because I don’t want to give false information on my content,” says Social Media Influencer Arabella Daho.

Jessica Hardie, another Social Media Influencer agrees: “I examine on how they deal with their prospects. And you already know what their moral standpoints are, what they stand for.”

She also says the recent introduction of so-called influencer licences in the UAE is a positive step.

“It offers legitimacy to what we do. So I believe was a very optimistic factor for the influencers right here in Dubai and globally. I believe regulation is fairly vital as a result of it is it encourages influencers to be forthcoming about whether or not or not they’re being paid to promote a product. And it protects the followers as customers.”

As social media turns into the billboard of the 21st century, customers can count on brands to invent ever extra imaginative methods to succeed in them through the influencers they comply with.