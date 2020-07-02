The Office’s Leslie David Baker Has a Kickstarter for Uncle Stan Series

The Workplace star Leslie David Baker is on a mission to provide Stanley Hudson again to daily life on monitor. Type of.

Baker, who performed the curmudgeonly Dunder Mifflin salesperson Stanley Hudson for all 9 seasons of The Workplace, released a Kickstarter marketing campaign for Uncle Stan. He teased the task on Instagram with a movie wherever he confident looks to be in character. At the stop of The Workplace, Stanley retired to Florida, but returned for the premiere of the documentary and Dwight’s marriage ceremony, as viewed in the sequence finale in 2013.

In a publish on Instagram, Baker declared Uncle Stan: Coming Out of Retirement.