‘The Kominsky Method’ Ending, Renewed for Final Season 3 at Netflix

Sandy Kominsky is about to give his past performing lesson: Netflix introduced Thursday that it has renewed The Kominsky System for a 3rd and remaining year.

“It’s been an incredible experience to see the warm response from both audiences and critics,” collection creator Chuck Lorre stated in the streamer’s announcement. “I’m excited to wrap up the story with this final chapter.”

The dramedy, which premiered in November 2018, stars Michael Douglas as Sandy Kominsky, an actor who experienced a quick brush with results yrs in the past and now tends to make his dwelling as an performing mentor. Alan Arkin co-stars as Sandy’s agent and good friend Norman Newlander, whilst the ensemble contains Sarah Baker (Youthful Sheldon) as Sandy’s daughter, Mindy, and Nancy Travis (Very last Gentleman Standing) as Lisa, one particular of Sandy’s college students.

The collection has scored many Golden World, Emmy and SAG Award nominations through its two-year operate, which include Golden World wins in 2019 for each Douglas and the exhibit.

The Kominsky System is one particular of a number of Netflix collection to not long ago announce a remaining year: The streamer’s criminal offense drama Ozark will wrap with Season four, which will be break up into two areas, whilst Lucifer has also been renewed for its (authentic) remaining batch of episodes.

TVLine’s Streaming Renewal Scorecard has been up-to-date with The Kominsky System‘s swan music. Will you miss out on the exhibit? Explain to us down below!