‘The Great’ Renewed: Hulu Orders Season 2 of Elle Fanning Dramedy

Hulu is extending Elle Fanning‘s reign, renewing the actress’ semi-historic satire The Excellent for a next year.

The comedic drama, which was to begin with billed as a confined sequence when it was introduced in 2018, is extremely loosely primarily based on Catherine the Great’s (Fanning) journey from outsider to the longest-reigning feminine ruler in Russia’s historical past. The initially year dropped in Could. The 10-episode next year is slated to bow someday in 2021.

The forged also contains Nicholas Hoult, Phoebe Fox, Adam Godley, Gwilym Lee, Charity Wakefield, Douglas Hodge, Sacha Dhawan, Sebastian de Souza, Bayo Gbadamosi and Belinda Bromilow.

For each Hulu, Season one of The Excellent was among the the streamer’s prime-carrying out comedies this yr.

