‘The Crown’: Lesley Manville Cast as Princess Margaret in Season 5

Princess Margaret is acquiring a royal makeover forward of The Crown‘s fifth and ultimate time.

The Netflix drama has tapped Academy Award-nominated actress Lesley Manville (Phantom Thread) to perform Queen Elizabeth II’s sister, succeeding Vanessa Kirby (who originated the part in Seasons one and two) and Helena Bonham-Carter (who assumed the component in Seasons three and four).

Manville joins the earlier solid Imelda Staunton, who will consider more than the part of Queen Elizabeth in Season 5.

“I could not be happier to be playing Princess Margaret,” Manville claimed in a assertion. “The baton is being passed on from two formidable actresses I really don’t want to let the side down. Furthermore, to play siblings with my dear friend Imelda Staunton will be nothing short of a complete joy.”

A veteran of phase and display, Manville is possibly finest identified for her part reverse Daniel Working day-Lewis in the 2017 movie Phantom Thread, which attained her an Academy Award nomination for Ideal Supporting Actress. On the little display, she headlined the not long ago finished BBC Two sitcom Mum and experienced a supporting part in Hulu’s Harlots.

Manville’s casting will come approximately 6 months right after it was verified that The Crown would finish with Season 5. Collection creator Peter Morgan in the beginning meant the historic drama to operate for 6 seasons, but experienced a adjust of coronary heart, conveying in a assertion, “Now that we have begun work on the stories for Season 5, it has become clear to me that this is the perfect time and place to stop.”

Season four of The Crown, which will welcome Gillian Anderson as United kingdom Primary Minister Margaret Thatcher and newcomer Emma Corrin as a youthful Diana Spencer, is slated to bow later on this calendar year, with Season 5 probable arriving in 2021.