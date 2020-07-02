The Best Grey’s Anatomy Doctors of All Time, Ranked

An eclectic assortment of medical doctors appeared on Grey’s Anatomy over the program of 16 seasons. Exactly where would the ABC drama be without Ellen Pompeo, an psychological alchemist who can twist, bend, and manipulate our emotions to her will? Or Chandra Wilson’s fearsome but lovable Miranda Bailey, who instructions the display screen as considerably as she does the interns?

From formidable know-it-alls like Cristina Yang (Sandra Oh) to heartbreakers — hey there, Karev (Justin Chambers) — to poor boys with gooey facilities like the late, wonderful McSteamy, aka Mark Sloane (Eric Dane), there is certainly by no means a boring minute at Gray Sloan. Every 7 days is a tantalizing affair as these ridiculously excellent-searching professionals in white coats juggle hair-elevating healthcare mishaps with magic formula closet hookups, tumultuous breakups, and a lot more drama than a Life span film marathon.

With a lot of names to opt for from, we are highlighting the most unforgettable healthcare pros who’ve produced Shonda Rhimes’ groundbreaking healthcare drama should-see Television set for 363 episodes and counting. Below are the 52 best Grey’s Anatomy‘s medical doctors, rated.