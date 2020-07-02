The Best Apocalypse TV Shows and Movies to Watch Right Now

Hunting to distract your self from the stop of the earth with… very well, the stop of the earth? From TV to flicks, there are lots of possibilities out there for people of you in the temper for a fantastic apocalypse.

If zombies are your matter, we have bought classic possibilities like The Going for walks Useless and Entire world War Z. Additional into pure disasters? There are lots of movies that cater to that want like 2012. Personally, we advise the article-apocalypse style — you truly have not lived until finally you have watched The 100, and the new Snowpiercer TV sequence is truly form of addictive.

Regardless of what your desire, TV Guide’s bought all the top rated picks for apocalypse TV demonstrates and flicks. Scroll via this gallery to see which types are readily available on streaming solutions like Hulu, Netflix, Amazon, and far more!