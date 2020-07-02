Thalapathy Vijay talks about his Master co-star Vijay Sethupathi

Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi’s Master is devoid of question 1 of the most-awaited movies of 2020. We are obviously thrilled to see the two heavyweights of Indian cinema appear jointly. At a lately held audio start, Vijay spoke about his co-star Vijay Sethupathi and the excitement about the film only turned louder.

The actor praised his co-star Sethupathi by declaring, “Vijay Sethupathi has now become a person who cannot be avoided. We have seen many negative characters, but his role in Master will be special. I asked him why he agreed to do the film and he shut me down by saying four words — I really like you.”

He also appreciated his director Lokesh Kanagaraj and stated, “With Maanagaram, Lokesh created us recognize his expertise. His following movie Kaithi created us enjoy it once again and once again. Lokesh has a exclusive expertise. Becoming a banker, he has managed to do a movie like Maanagaram, which has a intricate script. He would not even have a scene split-up paper in his hand on the established of Master, I was puzzled observing this. I questioned how to get the job done with him for the following couple of months. Later on, I realised, Lokesh is not just a planner, but a grasp-planner.”

The actor concluded the speech with a punch-line to his haters, “Eliminate them with your good results, bury them with your smile. Often, if we have to continue to be correct, we have to be silent.”

