Tekashi 6ix9ine and Nicki Minaj’s ‘TROLLZ’ Faces Historic Drop for Debut No. 100 Hot 100

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
6

Tekashi 6ix9ine and Nicki Minaj’s one “TROLLZ” might have peaked at quantity one on the Billboard Hot 100 previous 7 days, but in accordance to Forbes, the document also broke the document for the greatest chart fall in heritage for a debut one.

In its next 7 days, “TROLLZ” dropped from # one to # 34 on the Billboard charts.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR