Tekashi 6ix9ine and Nicki Minaj’s ‘TROLLZ’ Faces Historic Drop for Debut No. 100 Hot 100

Tekashi 6ix9ine and Nicki Minaj’s one “TROLLZ” might have peaked at quantity one on the Billboard Hot 100 previous 7 days, but in accordance to Forbes, the document also broke the document for the greatest chart fall in heritage for a debut one.

In its next 7 days, “TROLLZ” dropped from # one to # 34 on the Billboard charts.

In accordance to Forbes, securing the best location was thanks in aspect to the rapper’s income staying “driven by a large number of music / merchandise packages and a discounted iTunes download price of 69 cents. This emphasis on physical packages / Digital has become increasingly common for artists looking to inflate the first week’s numbers for a new single, but it often results in a precipitous drop for week two. “

And what a fall it was. Tekashi was incredibly arrogant when he took 1st location, but most artists stay in the best 10 even if they are removed from 1st location in their next 7 days.