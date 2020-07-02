Taiwan’s Foxconn says customs clearing procedures in India have been resolved

TAIPEI — Apple provider Foxconn stated on Friday customs clearing procedures in India have been resolved, as more scrutiny by the place of imports from China disrupted functions in some international corporations amid tensions among the Asian giants.

Foxconn’s customs clearance for cargo logistics in India has been resolved and all community regulatory procedures have been complied with, Foxconn stated in a submitting to Taipei inventory trade. It did not elaborate.

Customs officers at Indian ports have held back again shipments from China and sought more clearances right after lethal clashes at the disputed Himalayan border previous thirty day period. The enhanced scrutiny of imports from China has disrupted functions at Foxconn, 3 resources informed previously this 7 days. (Reporting By Yimou Lee Enhancing by Shri Navaratnam)