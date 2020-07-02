Tahira Kashyap’s latest post has left Ayushmann Khurrana awestruck

Tahira Kashyap and Ayushmann Khurrana tied the knot in November 2008 and are mother and father to Virajveer and Varushka. The cute duo is not just phenomenally proficient in their respective fields but, are also a electric power-few when it will come to parenting. Ayushmann and Tahira have created confident that in excess of the many years they grow to be an unbreakable group that fights towards all odds.

Tahira took to Instagram these days to post throwback photos from her Mehendi ceremony throughout the pre-marriage ceremony festivities back again in 2008. She posted two near up photos of herself and captioned it stating, “From the mehndi day many seasons ago! #throwbackthursday #wedding. It was in the winter, and I don’t remember if that’s washed wet hair or oil, but I was ready to beat the chill with sleeveless suit, otravin drops and a big smile.”





Ayushmann was rapid to remark on the similar, as he wrote, “No make up. No filter.” Nicely, these two are constantly in sync and elevate every single other up in each predicament. We entirely adore then, what about you?