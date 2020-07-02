SUEZ Recycling fined $15,000 for keeping ‘unsafe’ material outdoors at Sydney site

A recycling corporation has been fined $15,000 by the NSW Setting Safety Authority (EPA) for allegedly unsafely storing hundreds of enormous bales of paper and processed glass.

The way in which the corporation was storing the bales was uncovered by EPA officers in the course of an inspection of the site in February.

EPA director of big compliance and investigations Greg Sheehy nowadays claimed the discovery marked a severe breach of SUEZ’s licence situations.

“The storage of baled paper outside the facility building creates a significant risk of fire, wind-blown litter and water pollution,” he claimed in a assertion .

“Paper is flamable and has the possible to ignite and melt away, with a severe danger of hearth igniting from sparks designed by equipment.

“Outdoors storage also poses a h2o air pollution danger from rainwater operating off bales and flowing into stormwater drains.

“Odours can also be generated from waste stored outside, which could potentially impact neighbouring residents.”

The incident is not the initially the site, situated on Barrow Street, has been warned about storing recyclable components outside the house.

.com.au understands the site is now completely-compliant with EPA specifications.

“SUEZ accepts the seriousness of the EPA fine and takes responsibility for the stockpiled recyclable waste on site,” Tony Grebenshikoff, SUEZ NSW’s point out normal supervisor, explained to .com.au in a assertion.

“The recyclable squander was stockpiled thanks to SUEZ’s domestic off-taker closing functions in the course of the bushfires that impacted NSW in January.