Streamer Byron “Reckful” Bernstein Dead at 31 Hours After Proposing to Girlfriend

The gaming local community is mourning the decline of a massively common participant.

In accordance to a number of studies, Byron “Reckful” Bernstein handed absent this 7 days at the age of 31.

“Yes, it’s him. He’s gone. I’ve been having a panic attack for an hour. I don’t know what to do,” Byron’s ex-girlfriend regarded as Blue wrote on Twitter. “Byron, I wish I could have helped you. We all do. I’m so sorry I couldn’t. Thank you for being a part of my life. Love you always.”

She extra, “Thank you to everyone who has reached out. I wish he could see how much he is loved and all of the sweet things people have said to honor his memory. Remember, your words/tweets affect people, even the famous people. Please be kind.” According to fellow streamer NymN, Byron’s roommate also verified his passing.

Followers grew involved for the Austin, Texas-based mostly gamer when he shared a number of cryptic messages on social media.