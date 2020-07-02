Storm victorious over Roosters in Golden Point thriller

The Sydney Roosters direct the Melbourne Storm 18-12 at Suncorp Stadium and so considerably it truly is been all the Morris twins.

With scores locked at 12-12, Brett Morris crossed over in the 54th moment when Angus Crichton pulled off a ripping minimize-out go which authorized the winger to cross over in the corner.

Prior to that, Brett Morris was influential when the Roosters scored very first towards the Storm at the commencing of the match, courtesy of a fantastic personal exertion from the 33-calendar year-previous who pounced on a Melbourne miscalculation.

Immediately after Suliasi Vunivalu place down a dreadful go from Ryan Papenhuyzen, Morris swooped in and palmed off two defenders to established-up Kyle Flanagan for the very first test of the evening.

NRL legend Andrew Johns was still left shocked with the exertion from Morris and claimed he hoped the previous Origin star would finally come to a decision to enjoy once again upcoming period.

“Surely he plays on, surely he keeps playing on,” Johns claimed on Nine’s commentary.

Phil Gould additional: “The great veteran winger.”

Correct ahead of 50 percent-time, brother Josh Morris also reminded absolutely everyone that he has far more to give.

Johns lauded the exertion from centre Josh Morris who saved sprinting to give himself the chance to rating following Daniel Tupou caught Luke Keary’s fifth deal with kick.

Tupou promptly handed it off to Morris who dashed about him to rating in the corner.

“He just sprints to get into position. Other players would be there looking at the ball and standing still,” Johns claimed.

“He receives in posture and scores the test.