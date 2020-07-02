Stonehenge’s massive blocks came ashore when archaeologists debunk the theory of challenge

It is one particular of the mysteries of the Neolithic period: how Stonehenge was designed.

Now archaeologists could have debunked the theory that the big stone slabs ended up transported from Wales to Salisbury Basic.

Utilizing chemical assessment, they have matched the 6-ton ​​sandstone “altar stone” at Stonehenge with rocks in close proximity to Abergavenny, a handful of miles from the English border.

This discovering qualified prospects them to believe that that the rock was transported overland, on a route that around follows the A40 trunk highway connecting Wales to London these days.

Pictured: Stonehenge in Wiltshire, England is thought to day back again to 3000 BC

This could debunk the theory that the Stonehenge bluestones ended up carried south to Milford Haven and possibly place on rafts or hung involving boats, rowed down the Bristol Channel and down the Bristol Avon to Salisbury Basic.

Dr. Rob Ixer of College Faculty London, co-writer of the research released in the Journal of Archaeological Science, mentioned: ‘This entirely destroys the raft theory, expels it from the h2o.

“This is our second reexamination of the bluestones, but it is our first important finding.”