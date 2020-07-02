Staying safe this Fourth of July weekend

Satisfied Thursday, viewers.

As we (or at the very least people of us in the United States) put together for the Independence Working day holiday getaway, I’d like to emphasize what specialists and govt leaders say are the greatest techniques to continue to be safe in the midst of the pandemic.

The plan of not staying in a position to freely barbecue with buddies and relatives with no precautionary steps, or just head out to the seashore, is unsettling. But it’s a fact a lot of People in america will have to grapple with.

In Southern California (my very own property turf in advance of I turned a New York transplant), towns have been compelled to scale back—or scuttle entirely—their reopening options more than the very long weekend. This isn’t a shock presented the increasing circumstance rely in Los Angeles and its proximity to seashore havens this sort of as Orange County.

In New York, exactly where situations have flattened soon after speedily rising in April, seashores are open up for swimming—but with really serious limitations.

If you reside someplace with much more lax concerns, or feel that precautionary steps this sort of as distancing and sporting masks are overblown, I would urge you to rethink presented the readily available proof.

I appreciate The usa’s birthday just as substantially as any individual else. And that’s why it’s so significant to defend oneself and any individual else you can in the midst of a disaster.

Satisfied Fourth of of July to all our viewers, and we’ll see you all over again on Monday.

Sy Mukherjee

