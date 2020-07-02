State Capture | Ex-Prasa CEO spent over R36m on properties in one year

Two of the properties in upscale Hurlingham and Waterkloof suburbs are in a condition of disrepair, allegedly because of to zoning difficulties.

The properties are not registered in Montana’s identify.

Transactions coincided with the awarding of controversial contracts to Siyangena Systems.

Fortunate Montana, the previous CEO of embattled Passenger Rail Company of South Africa, purchased a clutch of properties totalling over R36 million in the place of 12 months, commencing in 2014, the Fee of Inquiry into State Capture read on Thursday.

Nowadays, two of the properties in upscale Hurlingham and Waterkloof suburbs in Gauteng are in a condition of disrepair.

An R11-million house in Waterkloof – which sparked an investigation into Montana’s shelling out spree, in accordance to proof read before – underwent alterations and stays unoccupied 6 a long time later on. The R13.five-million Hurlingham house also stands vacant.

The purchase of the properties in upscale suburbs throughout Gauteng coincided with the awarding of profitable contracts by Prasa to Siyangena Systems, an entity which appeared to have been favoured by Montana.

The controversial Siyangena contracts have produced headlines many periods. The Zondo fee has read, amongst other items, that Prasa’s Finance, Cash Financial commitment and Procurement committee performed a function in the acceptance of a practically R2-billion deal with Siyangena from an original finances of R517 in 2011, with the deal later on staying prolonged even more to R2.two billion without having board acceptance.

Siyangena, which was tasked with setting up entry gates and other stability-associated attributes at Prasa’s stations, gained contracts well worth many billion rand in the course of Montana’s tenure.

Montana was Prasa’s CEO from 2010 till 2015, when he was pressured out amid promises of irregularities in the awarding of profitable contracts at the condition-owned rail company.

The commission’s investigator, Clint Oellermann, on Thursday laid bare information of the motion of huge quantities of dollars from an account held by Pretoria law firm Riaan Van der Walt’s Exact Trade and Commit.

Van der Walt was the sole director of the corporation, and has been a normal function in house dealings involving Montana.

Van der Walt, who has due to the fact remaining the place to settle in the US, experienced also acted as a law firm for Siyangena Systems.

Oellermann explained in the course of the program of his investigation he experienced received financial institution statements for Exact Trade and Commit, and that even though the house bargains involving Montana were being staying carried out, there was a parallel course of action in which Siyangena netted significant contracts with the commuter rail company.

Generous provide

Siyangena was awarded a multi-phased deal with Prasa to supply an Built-in Station Entry Administration Technique at practice stations throughout the place, and the tender is the matter of an ongoing authorized overview because of to promises there was a deficiency of because of course of action in its awarding of contracts.

On 30 June 2014, Montana signed a R2.four billion deal with Siyangena, a several months right after the sale of Montana’s home to Van der Walt in Parkwood, north of Johannesburg, for R6.eight million. In September 2014, Montana signed an R800 million extension of the June deal without having anyone’s know-how at Prasa, in accordance to proof led at the fee.

Van der Walt, by means of his corporation, Exact Trade and Commit, compensated up the entire R6.eight million despite the house staying valued by the financial institution at R3.five million.

Oellermann explained he experienced identified it odd that Van der Walt produced these a “generous offer” for the Parkwood house, including that the transaction marked the initial house transaction among the law firm and Montana.

The September deal with Siyangena was also was adopted by a R11 million sale of a Waterkloof house to Montana, despite the fact that the home finished up staying registered to Van der Walt’s corporation.

The upscale Waterkloof home is lying in a condition of disrepair, with deserted enhancements to it. The R13.five-million Hurlingham home is also unoccupied.

Deputy Main Justice Raymond Zondo wished to fully grasp why the property were being authorized go to spoil.

“It appears that there have been issues with zoning rights, which prevented the owners from further developing them,” in accordance to Oellermann’s observation.

Montana was Prasa’s CEO from 2010 till 2015, when he was pressured out amid promises of irregularities in the awarding of profitable contracts at the condition-owned rail company.