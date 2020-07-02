Spotify Premium Duo plans launch in Canada for $13 a month

If you and a good friend or companion are seeking to decrease your regular Spotify expense, you can subscribe to the company’s new Premium Duo strategy.
Premium Duo plans expense $12.99 for each month. Typically, Premium subscribers want to pay out $10 just about every for each month, so amongst two individuals, this would preserve you $seven for each month or $84 a calendar year.
There are some benefits to obtaining a Premium Duo membership also. Very first up, if you have by no means tried using Spotify Premium prior to, you are going to get a month totally free when you signal up. Outside of that, Spotify also provides end users a customized playlist known as ‘Duo Mix’ that mixes the two parties’ audio to make a playlist that the membership provider thinks the two individuals will appreciate.
It is also well worth noting that the two individuals get their possess account. This new strategy operates just like a scaled-down family members strategy, with the only shared facet staying the Duo Combine playlist. If you and the human being you are splitting with are by now standard Spotify subscribers, you can adjust to a Duo strategy without having shedding your current audio libraries as nicely.
You can discover out additional about provider on Spotify’s push web site, and you can signal up for it on the standard Spotify Canada web site.