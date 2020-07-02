Sia Recalls Stopping Maddie Ziegler From Getting on a Plane With Harvey Weinstein

When it arrives to Maddie Ziegler, Sia is fundamentally a bodyguard.

In an job interview on the Zach Sang Present, the Grammy-nominated performer mirrored on her romance with Maddie Ziegler, the Dance Mothers fact star who amassed larger solo fame at 11 a long time aged following starring in Sia’s “Chandelier” tunes online video in 2014.

More than the years—and a lot of tunes video clips together—the songstress has turn into a mentor, buddy and protecting parental determine to the now-teenage multi-hyphenate.

“As soon as I met Maddie, I felt extreme desire to protect her and I think that it was part of my own healing,” Sia mentioned through the job interview. “I felt just extreme compulsion to protect her and yet the irony is that I didn’t want to be famous and I threw this child into the spotlight and she would say to me, ‘Don’t be silly—I was already famous and I wanted to be famous.'”

Sia ongoing, “And I say, ‘And you know it can stop at any time right? If you want it to stop, I can make it stop. You can just go back to being a normal person again.'”

Even so, “She said, ‘No, I just love performing. I love dancing and I love acting so much,’ and so I thought how’s a good way I can keep her safe is just keep making projects for her and therefore most of the time we’re working together.” Ziegler is established to star in Sia’s forthcoming movie, Songs.