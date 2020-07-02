Sia Protected Maddie Ziegler From Harvey Weinstein

“I felt extreme desire to protect her.”
Sia and Dance Mothers star Maddie Ziegler grew to become a dynamic duo right away right after an 11-calendar year-outdated Maddie starred in Sia’s “Chandelier” songs video clip in 2014.
So in the course of a latest job interview on the Zach Sang Present, Sia opened up about their at any time-increasing romantic relationship and why she felt a require to shield her from Harvey Weinstein.
“As soon as I met Maddie, I felt extreme desire to protect her and I think that it was part of my own healing. I felt just extreme compulsion to protect her.”
“So I thought a good way I can keep her safe is just keep making projects for her and therefore most of the time we’re working together.”
Above the yrs, Sia and Maddie have teamed up for a number of songs video clips, which only manufactured their bond improve more robust. In reality, Sia is now formally Maddie’s godmother.
Sia also recalled her innate experience to shield the now 17-calendar year-outdated dancer when Harvey Weinstein arrived at out to Maddie.
“I kept her off a plane that Harvey Weinstein tried to get her on. When he invited her, I told Maddie’s mom Melissa, I just said, ‘Please don’t, do not do that, do not do that, do not do that.'”
“I know that there’s been times where my insight has really made a difference, like has kept her safe. I just try and help guide.”
You can find so substantially splendor in their romantic relationship, and enthusiasts will get to see far more of the pair in Sia’s forthcoming movie Songs, starring Kate Hudson, Leslie Odom Jr., and you guessed it, Maddie Ziegler.
Everyday
Preserve up with the newest day-to-day excitement with the Everyday e-newsletter!