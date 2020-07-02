SEC Football Summer Takeover: Week 4

SEC Community

Photograph: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Photographs

SEC Community is shelling out tribute to a period that noticed the SEC reign supreme, as SEC enthusiasts will have the probability to relive the 2019 soccer period in excess of the system of two months, starting on Monday, June 29.

Every day’s programming from 10 a.m.- midnight ET will mirror the corresponding 7 days of the period, with Working day one of the stunt encompassing studio exhibits and game titles from Months and one of the period, Working day two that includes Week 2’s programming and continuing on until eventually the last working day, which showcases all the motion from Rivalry Week (Week 14).

Every day’s stunt programming will start out with SEC Country at 10 a.m., adopted by SEC soccer showdowns from past period during the afternoon and night.