SEC and Member Institutions monitor COVID-19

SEC Employees

Picture: SEC

The wellbeing of our university student-athletes, campus communities, supporters and standard community is an ongoing precedence of the Southeastern Convention and its member establishments.

The SEC carries on to monitor the coronavirus disorder (COVID-19) and is in common communications with member establishments and community wellbeing officers linked to the distribute of the disorder.

All SEC common year convention and non-convention competitions starting Thursday, March 12 ended up cancelled for the remainder of the 2019-20 athletic yr, which includes all remaining SEC championship occasions, owing to developments linked to the coronavirus (COVID-19). In addition, all spring soccer video games ended up cancelled and no professional times ended up carried out by SEC establishments.

Other athletics pursuits, which includes staff and particular person procedures, conferences and other arranged gatherings, no matter whether voluntary or needed, ended up suspended by means of June seven.

Voluntary in-individual athletics pursuits ended up permitted to resume on SEC campuses, at the discretion of every college, starting June eight. In the course of the thirty day period of June, NCAA polices allow only toughness and conditioning staff to supervise voluntary on-campus athletics pursuits. Constant with NCAA polices, arranged procedures and other needed actual physical pursuits continue to be prohibited in all athletics.

A latest waiver that permits 8 (eight) several hours of digital movie critique has been prolonged by means of July 31 for all athletics.

Camps and coaches clinics held by SEC educational institutions are suspended by means of July 31.

SEC member establishments will continue on to supply their university student-athletes with treatment and assist to fulfill demands in places which includes teachers, clinical treatment, psychological wellbeing and wellness, diet and housing as necessary.

The SEC encourages the use of the Facilities for Condition Regulate and Avoidance site (www.cdc.gov) as a resource of data for suggestions on preventive motion and updates on the disorder, and to find clinical suggestions from certified clinical experts when essential and acceptable.

Down below are inbound links to SEC institutional internet websites, the NCAA and countrywide wellbeing businesses that have the most current data on the coronavirus.

Nationwide Business Internet sites