Saints Dan Hannebery succumbs to hamstring injury in Blues win

The Saints have been dealt a cruel blow with star midfielder Dan Hannebery succumbing to a hamstring injury through his side’s win above Carlton.

St Kila backed up previous weekend’s large win above the Tigers with a 73-55 victory above the Blues at Marvel Stadium on Thursday night time.

But the large overall performance arrived at a brutal charge with Hannebery pressured to ice his hamstring and complete the match on the bench.

Dan Hannebery (Getty)

The a few-time All-Australian has been plagued with smooth tissues at any time because he joined the Saints at the begin of 2019.

The previous Swan performed just 5 game titles previous calendar year because of to his ongoing hamstring concerns.

Hannebery also battled a foot injury through the preseason but experienced performed in all of St Kilda’s matches through 2020.

At this phase, it continues to be unclear as to how quite a few game titles the 29-calendar year-outdated could miss out on with the club probable to go for scans in the coming times.