Saif Ali Khan recalls the time he was a victim of nepotism in the industry

The notorious nepotism discussion is just one that has ongoing for a extremely very long time now. Sushant Singh Rajput’s premature demise surfaced some untold tales of actors who experienced struggled to get operate at the videos. Following numerous actors who do not have any connections in the industry spoke of their ordeal, Saif Ali Khan opened up about how nepotism experienced effected him back again in the working day.

The actor recalled how he missing a movie due to the fact someone’s father identified as up the director and questioned him to be allow off the undertaking. He claimed, “Nepotism in its purest form is something that even I have been a victim of. But nobody’s interested in that. Businesses work like that. I am not going to take names but somebody’s dad has rung up and said don’t take him, take him in the movie. All that happens and it has happened to me. There is inequality in India that needs to be explored. Nepotism, favoritism and camps are different subjects.”

He additional extra that it can make him delighted to see actors turn out to be huge stars immediately after coming from movie institutes and theatre, “More than ever I am really happy to see so many kids from institutes coming to the foreground. People like Nawazuddin and Pankaj Tripathi, I have seen them become household names.”

