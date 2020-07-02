Russian officials say 78 percent of voters support the extension of the Putin government

Almost 78 percent of voters in Russia have permitted amendments to the country’s structure that will make it possible for President Vladimir Putin to continue to be in electricity until finally 2036, Russian election officials stated right after counting all the votes. Critics of the Kremlin stated the vote was rigged.

In a 7 days-very long vote that finished Wednesday, 77.nine percent voted in favor of the adjustments and 21.three percent voted in opposition to, with all precincts counted for Thursday early morning, the Russian Central Election Fee stated. Turnout exceeded 64 percent, in accordance to officials.

The documented quantities mirror the greatest amount of electoral support for Putin in 10 many years. In the 2018 presidential election, 76.seven percent of voters supported his candidacy, even though in the 2012 election only 63.six percent supported it.

But critics of the Kremlin say only the quantities display that they are untrue, with an unrealistic acceptance score for the Russian chief amid wonderful annoyance in the place in excess of declining residing expectations.

“A record was set for forging votes in Russia,” opposition politician Alexei Navalny stated Thursday in a Fb submit. “The announced result has nothing to do with people’s opinion.”

Putin’s acceptance score was 59 percent in Might, in accordance to the Levada Heart, Russia’s foremost impartial pollster. That was the least expensive in two many years.

The 7 days-very long plebiscite was marred by prevalent stories of stress on voters and other irregularities, with impartial election observers criticizing the voting process for acquiring a whole deficiency of transparency and impartial manage.

For the 1st in Russia, the ballot packing containers had been stored open up for an total 7 days to enhance turnout and stay away from crowds on Election Working day amid the coronavirus pandemic, a provision that Kremlin critics denounced as an more resource for manipulate the end result, as the polls remained unattended for the duration of evening times

Observers also pointed out the relentless stress point out and personal companies set on their employees to vote, checking that was hampered by bureaucratic hurdles and virus-relevant limits, and the doubtful authorized place of early voting.