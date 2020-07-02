‘RHONY’s Ramona Singer Tests Positive For Coronavirus Antibodies

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
5

Actual Housewives of New York star Ramona Singer has verified that she has examined constructive for coronavirus antibodies.

“We both found out we have the antibodies, so we donated our plasma,” Ramona instructed Persons.

“I had no energy,” she mentioned, talking about her prior prognosis of Lyme Condition. “I just wanted to stay in bed all day. I felt very tired, and I also had severe headaches.”

When screening constructive for Lyme, she was not examined for COVID-19.

