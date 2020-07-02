‘RHONY’s Ramona Singer Tests Positive For Coronavirus Antibodies

Actual Housewives of New York star Ramona Singer has verified that she has examined constructive for coronavirus antibodies.

“We both found out we have the antibodies, so we donated our plasma,” Ramona instructed Persons.

“I had no energy,” she mentioned, talking about her prior prognosis of Lyme Condition. “I just wanted to stay in bed all day. I felt very tired, and I also had severe headaches.”

When screening constructive for Lyme, she was not examined for COVID-19.

Ramona suggests she obtained examined immediately after daughter, Avery, fell sick.

“She just thought maybe she had a cold or a sinus infection, because she wasn’t able to taste food and she lost her sense of smell,” suggests Ramona. “We kept her quarantined in a separate part of the home because, not realizing I had already been sick, I was afraid my Lyme disease had weakened my immune system and I would be more vulnerable to catching an illness.”

She suggests both equally she and Avery examined constructive but her ex-spouse, Mario Singer, examined adverse for the virus.