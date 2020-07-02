‘RHOBH’s Garcelle Beauvais: I’m Not An Angry Black Woman

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
5

The True Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais headed to the Truth Existence with Kate Casey podcast the place she opened up about getting the initial-at any time Black solid member on the demonstrate.

“Did I sense strain of getting the initial Black female on [RHOBH]? Certainly, I undoubtedly felt strain that individuals needed me to arrive in and do a selected point or have a chip on my shoulder,” Garcelle stated.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR