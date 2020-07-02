‘RHOBH’s Brandi Glanville Posts Pic Of Her Kissing Denise Richards

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Actual Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville continues to be stirring the pot — and shocked social media by sharing an image of her kissing a girl who seems to be similar to Denise Richards.

On the present season of the present, Brandi is inflicting drama after she informed the women that she allegedly had an affair with the actress — a declare that Denise denies.

