Revolution to host drive-in watch parties at Gillette for MLS Tournament

The Revolution declared Wednesday they will host drive-in watch parties on the Gillette Stadium discipline for the team’s matches in the MLS is Back again Tournament later on this thirty day period.

Lovers will park on the stadium discipline and be ready to look at the sport on the north and south finish zone video clip boards in a socially distanced surroundings. Tickets are $40 a motor vehicle, and the proceeds will gain the United Negro Faculty Fund’s (UNCF) Digital Wander for Education and learning, the Countrywide Affiliation for the Improvement of Coloured Folks (NAACP) Boston Department, and Exclusive Olympics Massachusetts.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime for Revolution fans and the first opportunity of its kind in Gillette Stadium history,” Revolution Club president Brian Bilello mentioned in a assertion issued by the group. “Our supporters are incredibly passionate about the club and we are excited to provide this unique experience for our fans to gather together again and watch the team return to play.”

Autos will bear protection screening prior to coming into the stadium, which will open up two several hours prior to kickoff. Restrooms will be readily available on the reduced concourse with appropriate social distancing protocols in location. Lovers are inspired to carry their very own garden seating and non-alcoholic refreshments, as concessions will not be readily available.

The Revolution return to motion Thursday, July nine at eight p.m. in opposition to Montreal.