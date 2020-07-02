Redskins asked by sponsor to change name; investors petition companies to abandon Washington

Redskins proprietor Dan Snyder has fought off recurring makes an attempt by exterior forces to change his team’s title from an offensive depiction of Indigenous men and women.

Now, however, he is less than money tension to make a change.

FedEx, which retains naming legal rights to FedEx Industry, formally asked Snyder on Thursday to change the title. Other principal sponsors these as Nike and PepsiCo could comply with accommodate.

“We have communicated to the team in Washington our request that they change the team name,” FedEx wrote to the team in a assertion.

The selection by FedEx to thrust Snyder towards a new title will come amid nationwide protests of racism and law enforcement brutality. Institutions close to the U.S. have responded by examining their position in systemic racism.

Washington has not still responded to FedEx’s ask for.