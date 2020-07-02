Raj Kundra thanks Shilpa Shetty Kundra for being a wonderful partner

Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty Kundra tied the knot in November 2009 and at any time because the pair has been rock sound. Raj and Shilpa have two kids Viaan and Samisha. The few generally posts pics of their satisfied household therefore preserving their supporters current about their lifestyle. Shilpa and Raj not long ago grabbed eyeballs for their hilarious video clips, exactly where they are observed bantering with just about every other.

These days, Raj took to Instagram to thank Shilpa for being this sort of a excellent assistance to him. He posted a black and white photograph with her and captioned it as, “Your smile radiates and shines vivid like a diamond bringing color even into a black and white photograph! Just an appreciation submit for @theshilpashetty thank you for being this sort of a wonderful partner. You make it all really worth it so happy of you #adore #regard #gratitude”.





Are not they just few objectives?