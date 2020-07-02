Premier reinstates former NSW arts minister after COVID-19 fine overturned

Don Harwin has been reinstated to his position as NSW Arts Minister several hours after a COVID-19 fine was sensationally withdrawn by a justice of the peace.

The New South Wales member of parliament was fined $1000 for travelling from Sydney to his getaway property at Pearl Seashore on the Central Coastline in April at a when non-crucial journey was banned.

A member of the DPP appeared by using movie website link in Gosford Nearby Court docket this early morning inquiring for the general public well being get breach to be dropped.

The COVID-19 fine versus former NSW Arts Minister Don Harwin has been withdrawn. (Getty Photos for Artwork Gallery of)

“It’s withdrawn and dismissed,” Justice of the peace Peter Barnett claimed.

There was no rationalization in courtroom for the final decision, 3 months after Mr Harwin was fined $1000 for travelling from Sydney to his getaway property at Pearl Seashore on the NSW Central Coastline.

He resigned as Arts Minister a brief afterwards, but managed he was not in breach of the guidelines.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian has considering that introduced he will be reinstated to all his former roles observe present day courtroom final decision.

“Mr Harwin’s decision to resign from cabinet was appropriate when he received an infringement notice in April, but now that he has been cleared, it is appropriate that he return to cabinet,” Ms Berejiklian claimed in a assertion.

“Mr Harwin has always assured me that he did not break the rules.”