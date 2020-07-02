Polk Audio’s MagnFi 2 Soundbar Features Immersive Sound Tech

Polk Audio’s newest soundbar is on its way, and it is packed with some intriguing technologies.

The audio business has declared the $499 MagniFi 2 soundbar which is established to start in August. The soundbar capabilities a 6-driver array, incorporates an eight-inch wi-fi subwoofer, and will be outfitted with Polk Audio’s patented Stereo Dimensional Array (SDA) technologies. This technologies, in accordance to Polk, is intended to provide a much larger soundstage for the soundbar. It will be paired with a number of other tech capabilities, such as a 3D Audio manner and a DSP environment which is developed to boost the entrance, encompass, and minimal frequencies in five.one audio tracks. Polk suggests these systems will give the MagniFi 2 a broader soundstage and a lot more impactful minimal finish than listeners could anticipate.

“Polk Audio went back to the drawing board with the MagniFi 2 and took a fresh look at how convincing surround sound could be achieved with a soundbar format,” claimed Michael McCole, a senior item advertising and marketing supervisor for soundbars at Polk Audio. “This resulted in a completely new 3D DSP mode engineered to enhance Polk Audio’s existing SDA technology, which already dramatically improves the sound stage.”

Polk statements the MagniFi 2 will be simple to established up and can also provide as a hub for your leisure many thanks to a few HDMI 2. inputs to assistance 4K HDR information and an added HDMI ARC port. Polk is also such as both equally HDMI and optical cables with the bar to streamline set up more. The soundbar is also meant to immediately perform with Samsung, LG, Vizio, TCL, and Sony Television fobs.

Google Assistant followers will be content as the MagniFi 2 is Chromecast audio-enabled, indicating listeners can stream information from a number of streaming expert services just by inquiring any Google Assistant-enabled unit. The soundbar also supports Bluetooth pairing as a different connectivity alternative.

The MagniFi 2 will enter a aggressive subject of soundbars in this value array, with its probably most equivalent contender getting the Sony HT-G700. The new bar from Sony also implements different systems to boost the house theater expertise and retails for a around-equivalent $500.

It is far too early to inform which soundbar could be the far better get because we only have on-paper specs to make assumptions concerning the MagniFi 2. Nevertheless, with both equally brand names keeping reliable reputations in the audio globe, we cannot hold out to see how Polk’s most recent supplying matches up in opposition to the significant-tech Sony bar.

